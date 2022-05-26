Joburg budget focuses on repairing broken city
City Power gets biggest slice
In a bid to clamp down on power outages and vandalism to electricity infrastructure in the City of Joburg, City Power will be allocated R20.5bn – the biggest chunk of the municipality's 73.3bn budget.
This was announced on Wednesday by the city’s MMC for finance Julie Suddaby during her maiden budget speech for the 2022/2023 financial year in the municipal council in Braamfontein, Johannesburg...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.