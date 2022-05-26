Joburg budget focuses on repairing broken city

City Power gets biggest slice

In a bid to clamp down on power outages and vandalism to electricity infrastructure in the City of Joburg, City Power will be allocated R20.5bn – the biggest chunk of the municipality's 73.3bn budget.



This was announced on Wednesday by the city’s MMC for finance Julie Suddaby during her maiden budget speech for the 2022/2023 financial year in the municipal council in Braamfontein, Johannesburg...