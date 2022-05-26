Mpho Moerane served communities with distinction

Once again, the icy hand of death has snuffed out the luminous life of a gentle soul, our beloved comrade and colleague, our former Executive Mayor, Cllr Mpho Moerane.

On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, I would like to convey our deepest condolences to the grief-stricken family and the movement to which Moerane was a loyal member.

Nothing could have prepared the family for the sudden departure of their husband, their loving father and the dependable pillar of the family. Nothing could have prepared the ANC and the City of Johannesburg to lose, within a period of ten months, three pre-eminent councillors who occupied the seat of mayor. This tragic loss is both incalculable and unprecedented.

It is moments like these that remind us of mortality and fragility. These moments force us to pose fundamental questions to ourselves: what is our purpose on earth and what responsibility do we have to others?

Moerane answered these two questions emphatically, loudly, and clearly in the way he lived his life. There is no ambiguity in the footprints he leaves behind.

We agree with Kofi Annan, when he said: “The world is not ours, the earth is not ours, it’s a treasure we hold in trust for future generations”.

Moerane’s practical life was a powerful statement that demonstrated the universal truth that we find purpose and meaning in our lives when we have responsibility to others, when we take it as our duty to serve. Our former mayor served communities with distinction.