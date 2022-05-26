Mabokgwane ponders future after Baroka's relegation

Veteran goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, who joined Baroka on a short-term deal a month before they were relegated, has disclosed Bakgaga want to keep him with an aim of deploying him in coaching structures.

However, the well-travelled 34-year-old keeper maintains he's still pondering his next move.

Mabokgwane joined Baroka late in April, penning a one-month contract. The former Orlando Pirates shot-stopper impressed in the four games he played for the Limpopo side but the damage had already been done as his stellar performances proved insufficient to save the club from automatic relegation.

"I will decide where I am going to play next season. I can play anywhere... there are a lot of possibilities. At the moment I am just relaxing and weighing up my options," Mabokgwane told Sowetan.

"Of course there've been engagements from Baroka to say 'look, we want to keep you'. We'll talk further in the coming weeks because for now it's important to calm down but Baroka are happy with my contributions and they want me to help the team in the future. They want me to help the youngsters and maybe later be in the technical team but I will definitely decide my future later, not now."

Mabokgwane, who linked up with Baroka as a free-agent after leaving Royal AM, implied he was just hoping for a miracle when he joined Baroka as it was clear that the ship had already sunk, especially after being beaten by fellow relegation candidates Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium, where they surrendered a two-goal advantage to eventually lose 3-2.

"Obviously we're all disappointed that we couldn't save the club. I knew when I came in that the club was already relegated... the club was on 18 points. I came in just after they'd lost to Swallows, who were just above them. The writing was on the wall when they lost to a team around them."