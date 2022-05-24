Outside firm for oversight and drones and project management tools for spending on Gauteng roads

Tight controls to monitor funds — that’s the promise by the Gauteng roads and transport department as it prepares to spend its R8.75bn budget.

Of the allocated funds, the department will spend R2.5bn on infrastructure projects which include planning, design, construction and maintenance; R2.9bn on transport operations and R2.45bn for the Gautrain's operational expenses and subsidies.

“As part of safeguarding these funds and ensuring that the people of our province get value for money, we have appointed an independent reputable legal firm with extensive experience in contract law to help us manage time, cost, and quality as the critical components of transport infrastructure delivery,” said MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

A compliance office is located within the department’s transport infrastructure house (TIH), a platform that was created to solve, troubleshoot, and unblock the project delivery pipeline. Through the TIH, the department said it has a bird’s-eye view of all processes that take place in the roads and transport branches, and also a view of other units that play a critical role in supporting the mandate of the department.

Using smart tools such as drones, project management dashboards and service level agreements, the compliance office forms an integral part of contract management and will enhance performance management of all our service providers throughout the delivery pipeline, said the MEC.

“This office is already helping us fast-track delivery through accountability and real-time monitoring.”