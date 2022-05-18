Snow, rain and wind on the cards for the next few days

It was predicted that snowfall as deep as 2cm to 5cm can be expected from Thursday night over the eastern high-lying areas of the Western Cape. This was to spread to the western high lying areas of the Eastern Cape, the extreme south-eastern high-lying areas of the Northern Cape and the southern high ground of the Free State during Friday morning.

“Heavier snowfall of 10 to 20cm can be expected over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape, the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal and the Lesotho mountains from Friday evening into Saturday morning.”

On Friday, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal were expected to receive thunderstorms and strong winds.

These weather conditions were expected to hit Limpopo on Saturday.

“Warnings in this regard will be issued if necessary. Due to the pre-existing condition of water-saturated soils in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, rainfall amounts exceeding 20mm are likely to lead to localised flooding. It is therefore important for communities to take the necessary precautions to prepare for such conditions.

“Bitterly cold conditions are expected to move in over the western and southern parts of the country during Thursday, spreading to the central and eastern parts by Friday and Saturday. Maximum temperatures are not expected to exceed 14°C over the interior of the country, with maximum temperatures barely able to reach 8°C over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, the southwestern high ground of KwaZulu-Natal and the southeastern and extreme southern Free State during Friday and Saturday.”

The weather bureau warned small-stock farmers to take the necessary precautions for their livestock.

On Sunday, rain is expected to continue over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The public can look forward to a general clearing of the weather as well as a recovery in daytime temperatures from Monday onwards as the system exits the country,” the service said.

TimesLIVE