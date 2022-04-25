Jozi the sinking city
More than 200 sinkholes counted across Gauteng in past five years
Illegal mining and leaking infrastructure are causing sinkholes in different parts of Johannesburg, damaging roads and other property.
Dolomitic land is also contributing to the development of these dangerous sinkholes...
