E-tolls still in limbo as Mbalula fails to announce final decision on their future

Motorists who use Gauteng roads will have to wait even longer to hear a final decision on the future of E-tolls.

This as a year later, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has still not announced a decision on this despite a promise to do so in May 2021.

In his budget speech delivered to parliament on Wednesday, Mbalula told MPs that they were working closely with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to finalise outstanding matters relating to E-tolls.

In his budget, he said, R2.1bn was specifically allocated due to reduced tariffs for the Gauteng freeway improvement project.