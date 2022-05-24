10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival to be held in New York and Ghana

Africa will be well represented when the Global Citizen Festival celebrates its 10th year of defending the planet and fighting to defeat global poverty.

It was announced on Monday Ghana will be the sister location, alongside New York City, for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

The event will be held live on September 24 from the iconic Global Citizen stage on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York and in Accra, Ghana.

Fans can look forward to performances from some of the biggest stars in the world, with the line-up to be announced over the next few months.

“The 10th anniversary festivals will focus on driving commitments towards defeating extreme poverty now,” the festival's organisers said.