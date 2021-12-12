Police arrest 2 men just hours after fatal ambush of KZN K9 cop

Police arrested two men on Saturday evening after the fatal shooting and robbery of a Ladysmith K9 officer a few hours earlier.

In a statement on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said that an off-duty policeman attached to the Ladysmith K9 Unit was shot as he was driving in Steadville.

“It is alleged that his vehicle was bumped from behind by another vehicle and as he alighted from his vehicle to investigate, he was shot several times at point blank range. He died on the scene and his service pistol as well as wallet were taken by his attackers before they fled the scene.”