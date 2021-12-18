Cop shot in shoot-out with fleeing Western Cape farm robbers
A Western Cape police officer sustained a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with suspected farm robbers.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Wellington on Thursday morning. He said a group of suspects arrived at a farmer’s residence and demanded money.
“SAPS members were alerted that a group of five suspects approached a farmer at his residence and demanded cash at around 9.50am,” said Traut.
“They reacted to the information and upon their arrival in Commissioner Street the fleeing suspects opened fire at police, who retaliated. One of our members sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle and received medical attention.”
Traut said two suspects were arrested and a firearm and an imitation gun confiscated.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and the suspects who managed to evade arrest with a small amount of cash are being sought. The injured police officer is in a stable condition.”
TimesLIVE
