South Africa

Cop shot in shoot-out with fleeing Western Cape farm robbers

18 December 2021 - 10:25
A police officer suffered a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with suspected farm robbers.
A police officer suffered a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with suspected farm robbers.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

A Western Cape police officer sustained a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with suspected farm robbers.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Wellington on Thursday morning. He said a group of suspects arrived at a farmer’s residence and demanded money.

“SAPS members were alerted that a group of five suspects approached a farmer at his residence and demanded cash at around 9.50am,” said Traut.  

“They reacted to the information and upon their arrival in Commissioner Street the fleeing suspects opened fire at police, who retaliated. One of our members sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle and received medical attention.”

Traut said two suspects were arrested and a firearm and an imitation gun confiscated.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and the suspects who managed to evade arrest with a small amount of cash are being sought. The injured police officer is in a stable condition.”

TimesLIVE   

Gauteng ‘courier van robbers’ intercepted on N3 with hostages

Seven people suspected of carrying out a spate of courier van robberies were cornered and arrested during an alleged hijacking on the N3 highway in ...
News
1 week ago

Policeman dies in shoot-out with robbery suspects in Cape Town

A 48-year-old police sergeant was shot dead and his colleague wounded during a shoot-out with a gang of robbers in Cape Town on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Hawks arrest man suspected of selling explosives to cash-in-transit and ATM bombers

A man suspected of dealing in explosives used in cash-in-transit heists and to bomb ATMs has been arrested.
News
3 weeks ago

Three armed robbers flee with cash after shooting employee in George

Three armed men made off with a substantial amount of cash after shooting a man in the leg during a robbery in George in the Western Cape on Monday ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell