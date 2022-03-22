KZN police officer shot dead while driving to crime scene

A 33-year-old KwaZulu-Natal police officer was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth, south of Durban, while on his way to attend to a crime scene on Monday night.

The sergeant, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, was travelling with two female occupants in a state vehicle at the time of the shooting.

National police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the officer was on his way to a crime scene when he reportedly stopped at traffic lights.

“A white Renault Clio stopped on the right side of the state vehicle and its occupants allegedly fired several shots at the police officer, who succumbed to gunshot injuries in hospital.”

Netshiunda said police are investigating a case of murder.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact their nearest police station or call our crime stop number on 08600-10111. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS app which can be downloaded on any smartphone.”