JMPD vows to find criminals who killed on-duty metro cop

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has vowed to bring to book gunmen who shot dead an on-duty officer on Friday night in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

48-year-old JMPD officer Robert Ngoveni was shot while on patrol.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the shooting occurred at about 10pm while Ngoveni was driving a security patrol vehicle, on his way to inspect a municipal site.