On-duty cop gunned down in broad daylight in Sandton

An on-duty police officer was shot in Sandton on Thursday morning and later died in hospital.

The police officer, identified as Sgt David Tsedu, who was stationed at the City Deep port of entry, was driving along Katherine Street in Sandown at 11am when he was gunned down by a group of suspects.

“The suspects are alleged to have robbed the member of his service pistol and other items before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.

"The member was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries upon arrival,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.