One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in KwaDukuza
One person was killed and two wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chief Albert Luthuli Street in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Wednesday afternoon.
IPSS Medical arrived on the scene to find three people in a vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“One patient was stabilised by IPSS Medical advanced life support and the decision was made to activate the AMS helicopter to airlift the patient to an appropriate facility.”
Emergency Medical Rescue Services also transported one patient to a nearby facility for further care.
“The third victim succumbed to their injuries and was declared [dead] on [the] scene,” said IPSS.
Multiple people have been shot outside a bank in KwaDukuza on the KZN north coast.— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) May 18, 2022
A medical helicopter has been activated.
Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/8aaUhu6fj5
The area remains a crime scene and the cause of the shooting will be investigated.
TimesLIVE
