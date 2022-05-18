×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in KwaDukuza

18 May 2022 - 14:14
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A medical helicopter was called to assist a patient wounded in the shooting.
A medical helicopter was called to assist a patient wounded in the shooting.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

One person was killed and two wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chief Albert Luthuli Street in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Wednesday afternoon.

IPSS Medical arrived on the scene to find three people in a vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“One patient was stabilised by IPSS Medical advanced life support and the decision was made to activate the AMS helicopter to airlift the patient to an appropriate facility.”

Emergency Medical Rescue Services also transported one patient to a nearby facility for further care.

“The third victim succumbed to their injuries and was declared [dead] on [the] scene,” said IPSS.

The area remains a crime scene and the cause of the shooting will be investigated.

TimesLIVE

Taxi driver shot dead, passenger injured

A taxi driver was gunned down and a passenger wounded in Soweto in the early hours on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Four killed, five wounded in Gqeberha shooting

A 72-hour mobilisation plan has been activated to trace, track and arrest four murder suspects who opened fire on a group of people in Bethelsdorp ...
News
6 days ago

Sowetan veteran photographer’s family traumatised after shooting

The family of Sowetan veteran photographer Veli Nhlapo is still shaken and frightened after unknown gunmen fired 18 shots at in the car in which they ...
News
1 week ago

Man shot, diesel worth millions stolen in armed robbery at Limpopo depot

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for armed men who robbed a Louis Trichardt  fuel depot, shooting an employee three times.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case