South Africa

Durban man killed in highway shooting

27 April 2022 - 10:03
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Durban man was shot and killed on a highway on Tuesday night.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A Durban man was killed after his car was riddled with bullets in an alleged drive-by shooting on a local highway on Tuesday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident took place on the M7 near Rossburgh, south of the city.

“On arrival at the scene a grey Volkswagen polo was found peppered with bullet holes.

“A male approximately 40 years of age was found seated in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by paramedics.”

He said a passenger suffered injuries, was stabilised and taken to hospital.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

