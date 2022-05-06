Two killed after house break-in

Traumatised family hid in the bathroom

A mother, her three-year-old son and employee had to hide in the bathroom of their house for close to 15 minutes when armed robbers broke into their home in Robertsham, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.



Fortunately, the robbers did not get to where they were hiding as private security officials responded to the scene after the alarm went off, forcing the culprits to franticly leave the home...