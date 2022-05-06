×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two killed after house break-in

Traumatised family hid in the bathroom

06 May 2022 - 08:21
Mpho Koka Journalist

A mother, her three-year-old son and employee had to hide in the bathroom of their house for close to 15 minutes when armed robbers broke into their home in Robertsham, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the robbers did not get to where they were hiding as private security officials responded to the scene after the alarm went off, forcing the culprits to franticly leave the home...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...