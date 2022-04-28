×

South Africa

Woman injured as fishing group is shot at by farmer

“When police went to arrest him, I heard him tell them that he had been shooting at monkeys and hippos when he shot at us,”

28 April 2022 - 07:26
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A white 77-year old  Limpopo farmer has been arrested for shooting at a group of black people who were fishing, claiming he mistook them for hippos.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at a river near Mamojela Park, an informal settlement outside the mining town of Lephalale, where the group had been fishing since the morning...

