Woman injured as fishing group is shot at by farmer
“When police went to arrest him, I heard him tell them that he had been shooting at monkeys and hippos when he shot at us,”
A white 77-year old Limpopo farmer has been arrested for shooting at a group of black people who were fishing, claiming he mistook them for hippos.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at a river near Mamojela Park, an informal settlement outside the mining town of Lephalale, where the group had been fishing since the morning...
