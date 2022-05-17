×

South Africa

Alleged Hawks impostor accused of extortion denied bail

17 May 2022 - 16:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An alleged Hawks impostor was denied bail by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday denied bail to alleged Hawks impostor Stanley Ewulu, 42, a Nigerian living in Sandton. 

Ewulu is facing charges of extortion, corruption and being in the country illegally.  

It is alleged Ewulu and his co-accused Peter Molomo, 38, who was granted bail during their second appearance on March 22, approached a complainant and introduced themselves as Hawks investigators from the Pretoria office.

They allegedly demanded R300,000 to destroy a case docket that was opened against him and promised to hand over a vehicle that belonged to the complainant, as well as his refugee documents that were confiscated by the Sunnyside police, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks serious corruption investigation unit in Germiston and following investigations the pair were arrested on March 10 in Menlyn, Pretoria, after an entrapment operation.

The matter was postponed until June 3 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

 

