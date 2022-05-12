Durban man 'forged matric certificate' to enter medical school 12 years ago

A 29-year-old man has been summoned to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court for allegedly forging his matric certificate to enter medical school in 2010.

The alleged fraud took place in Umbilo, Durban, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“It is alleged that the suspect forged his matric certificate and altered the pass marks to gain admission at the university in 2010. While he was doing the fourth year at medical school, it was discovered that he used a fraudulent certificate.”

A case of fraud was reported at Umbilo police station for further investigation and he was arrested.

“The case was provisionally withdrawn and investigation was taken over by the Hawks' Durban serious commercial crime investigation unit, hence he was summoned to appear before court on May 31,” said Mhlongo.

TimesLIVE