Nigeria to hear all terrorism trials in secret, judge rules

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that all trials of terrorism cases in Nigeria will henceforth be held in camera.

In a statement titled "new practice directions on hearing of terrorism cases", Justice John Terhemba Tsoho also said coverage of any part of such proceedings would be prohibited.

He said the new ruling was designed to ensure the security and safety of all parties and members of the public and ensuring fair trials.

Separately, the leader of a banned separatist movement charged with terrorism offences filed a suit alleging that he cannot be tried because he was illegally extradited from Kenya, court papers showed.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, disappeared from Nigeria after skipping bail in 2017.

He was arrested after years on the run. His lawyer said last year he was mistreated in detention in Kenya before being returned to Nigeria. The Kenyan high commissioner has denied his country's involvement.