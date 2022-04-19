No bail for two men accused of murdering guard during Clover strike

The two men accused of murdering a security guard during a protest at Clover in February were denied bail on Tuesday.

Mohale Shokane and Nkosinathi Mbatha had appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court where they were charged with murdering Terence Tegg and the attempted murder of JJ Cassanga.

AfriForum said the investigating officer in the case, Capt Robert George Seckle, told AfriForum's private prosecution unit that he had arrested another accused on Tuesday morning.

The suspect will appear in court on Thursday.