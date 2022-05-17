Alleged Black Axe ‘romance scamster’ awarded R210k bail on strict conditions

An alleged member of the Black Axe organisation arrested in SA for his suspected involvement in “romance scams” in the US has been granted bail.

Toritseju Gabriel Otubu was provisionally arrested together with seven others at the behest of US law enforcement officials, who intend to launch extradition proceedings for him to face charges of fraud, money laundering and racketeering using the internet there.

He and his co-accused were denied bail in the Cape Town magistrate’s court in late December.

Western Cape High Court acting judge Geoffrey Carter has set bail at R210,000 and imposed myriad “inventive” conditions aimed at stopping him from accessing online platforms, fleeing the country and tampering with witnesses.

Carter said the magistrate, in denying bail, had applied a “bail box” approach and should have been more proactive in an attempt to serve the interests of justice, and the interests of Otubu.

In his recent judgment, the judge said Otubu was alleged to be a member of the Neo Movement of Africa, also known as Black Axe, an organisation which scammed romance victims in the US via the internet and the use of mobile phones.