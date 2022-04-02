Agrizzi case postponed, pulmonologist appointed to assess health condition

The corruption case of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed until May 18 to obtain a high court date.

Agrizzi was not present in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court on Friday.

Agrizzi last appeared in court when he made his first appearance in the case in October 2020 and was denied bail. He was later released after he successfully appealed against bail not being granted before the Johannesburg high court later that month.

The purpose of the sitting on Friday was for the defence to bring an application in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act to inquire into unreasonable delays.

The section empowers the court to investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable.