Google Translate adds 24 new languages, including Sepedi and Tsonga

Google says it has added 24 new languages to Google Translate, including two more official South African languages, Sepedi and Tsonga.

The update brings the number of languages available on Translate to 133, with seven of SA’s 11 official languages represented.

The announcement, made during Google’s annual developer conference, will allow millions more people around the world to use the free service to instantly translate words, phrases and web pages into their preferred languages.

Google said more than 300-million people speak these newly added languages, like Mizo, used by around 800,000 people in the far northeast of India, and Bhojpuri, used by about 50-million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji.