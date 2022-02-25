New skills and training needed in digital workplace

SA grappling with digital skills gap

Ever since the shift from stone to metal tools, the world has steadily been moving towards a digital age. However, the rate at which technological developments take place today is expanding exponentially and over the past two years digital adoption and transformation has been accelerated at a rapid pace.



This has had an impact on the workplace, resulting in a shift towards remote and hybrid working environments that empowers anyone to do their best work from anywhere, as well as changes in labour and skills demand. According to the International Finance Corporation, 230m jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and automation are also transforming the job landscape in a way that is changing the needs and requirements of certain job roles, making existing jobs redundant, and even creating completely new jobs...