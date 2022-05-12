Air Zimbabwe warns of flight disruptions over fuel shortages

Zimbabwe's national airline, Air Zimbabwe, has warned of flight disruptions because of fuel shortages.

In a statement, the struggling airline said its suppliers of Jet A1 have faced disruption in moving fuel.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and other stakeholders of an anticipated flight schedule disruption due to Jet A1 fuel shortages at the airports. Our suppliers have advised of constraints in the movement of the product which has cascaded along the entire value chain to us as the final consumer of the product,” the airline said.

It said it will update passengers on flight schedule changes as it continues “monitor the supply situation”.

Jet fuel prices have risen sharply globally, with the rise is attributed to global supply chain disruptions and the rise in oil prices. This week Nigerian airlines threatened to halt domestic flights in protest over the increase in the jet fuel price.

TimesLIVE