SA publishers challenge Google, Meta's use of their content free of charge

The media industry association Publisher Support Services (PSS) has approached the Competition Commission to challenge Google and Meta’s use of their content at no cost.

“Though the initiative is led by the founder members of the PSS (Arena Holdings, Caxton, Independent Media, Mail & Guardian and Media24), the main objective of the submission goes beyond the interests of these publishers only. This is about protecting the funding and sustainability of journalism as a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Hoosain Karjieker, CEO of Mail & Guardian Media and chairperson of the PSS.

“Globally, platforms like Google and Meta have been using publishers’ content at no cost to grow their market dominance. Our objective is to get them to compensate all publishers, big and small, fairly and equitably for their journalistic efforts.”