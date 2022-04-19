Kena Health: World-class, affordable health care at your fingertips

Sooner or later, everyone gets sick. For those who can afford it, they visit a private GP or clinic to receive a diagnosis and the peace of mind that comes with quality treatment for everyday health concerns.

But what happens when that everyday quality care and advice is beyond their means? What happens to those who don’t have the time to wait in a clinic queue or don’t have the money to settle a doctor’s bill?

The all-too-common answer is that people delay medical care, or resort to inadequate home remedies or “Doctor Google” for advice. What if there was a better, more inclusive way to offer access to quality health care that is both fast and affordable? Though South Africans are progressively realising their constitutional right to health care, a mere 16% of the population has access to private medical schemes.

There lies the burden and opportunity to help South Africans through Kena Health, an easy solution where anyone can chat to a nurse, doctor or mental health professional directly from their smartphone. Kena Health is an app that connects users to a team of qualified healthcare practitioners for advice, diagnoses, prescriptions, sick notes, and even referrals to a specialist pathologist or another place of care.

Kena Health’s mission is to make quality health care accessible by using a team-based approach which allocates the most suitable healthcare practitioners to each patient's unique needs, based on a shared data view of that patient. Family planning advice, gastritis, anaemia, allergies, urinary tract infections and common colds can be treated by an experienced and qualified nurse. Infections, hypertension and other chronic conditions perhaps need a prescription from a doctor.

To use this innovative medical solution, users can download the Kena Health app and register in under two minutes. From there, they chat briefly with Linda, Kena’s digital assistant, who collects general information about their condition that forms part of the secure patient record. Patients don’t have to repeat their medical information and background throughout every step of the process.