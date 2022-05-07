×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mantashe cautions ANC delegates on factionalism

07 May 2022 - 15:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe speaks to journalists as he arrive at the ICC to open the Eastern Cape Provincial conference.
ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe speaks to journalists as he arrive at the ICC to open the Eastern Cape Provincial conference.
Image: Video Still \Nomazima Nkosi

There is no faction bigger than the ANC.

These were Gwede Mantashe's partying words at the ANC Eastern Cape conference where he he cautioned delegates not to allow conference fever to cloud the fact they were ANC members first. Gwede's is the party's NEC member and national chairperson 

Mantashe was speaking at the East London ICC as conference delegates made their way inside.

“Swiping at one another as if there's no tomorrow, as if we're enemies is destructive. If you think a faction winning is victory then it's a hollow victory.

“Victory is the selection of the best leadership. When there are gaps in between, the leadership at the top will collapse.

“There's no faction stronger than the ANC. Even the one that favours me, it's still not stronger than the ANC.

When you divide us, you must realise you're making us weaker. That faction has a limited capacity to build the ANC,” he said.

Mantashe commended both contestants the candidates vying for positions for leading a campaign that did not result violence among the lobby groups.

Provincial task team convener Oscar Mabuyane, his former ally Babalo Madikizela and legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane are all vying for the positions of provincial chair.

“A strong and united ANC in Eastern Cape will send message there’s an opportunity to revive ANC nationally.

“If you're divided post conference, the slightest chance of renewing the ANC nationally will disappear,” Mantashe said.

After Mantashe finished addressing delegates branches went back and forth with provincial leaders about the seating arrangement.

Delegates linked to Mabuyane were the first to arrive occupying the majority of seats. Those from the Maliya faction arrived later with some standing during the earlier session of conference.

During a press conference earlier on Saturday, provincial coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi said there were 1,500 voting delegates including 200 guests invited by the PTT.

Former provincial treasurer Mlungisi Mvoko managed to settle things down by telling delegates seating would be sorted once they got to the confidential reports.

Ramaphosa deserves a second term - Mabuyane

Oscar Mabuyane who is hoping to get a second term as Eastern Cape chairperson, said Ramaphosa was the only leader who had shown willingness to renew ...
News
7 hours ago

'I don't have money' for vote buying, says ANC's Oscar Mabuyane

“I don’t have money [for vote buying],” said Eastern Cape ANC chairperson hopeful Oscar Mabuyane in response to allegations of vote buying before ...
News
1 day ago

'Keep their bribe money but vote the right way', Babalo Madikizela tells supporters

Addressing his supporters in the early hours of Friday morning, ANC Eastern Cape chair hopeful Babalo Madikizela said they should not to be swayed by ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...