Mantashe cautions ANC delegates on factionalism

“Swiping at one another as if there's no tomorrow, as if we're enemies is destructive. If you think a faction winning is victory then it's a hollow victory.

“Victory is the selection of the best leadership. When there are gaps in between, the leadership at the top will collapse.

“There's no faction stronger than the ANC. Even the one that favours me, it's still not stronger than the ANC.

When you divide us, you must realise you're making us weaker. That faction has a limited capacity to build the ANC,” he said.