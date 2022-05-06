Mlibo Qoboshiyane not fazed by opponents' fanfare, says his campaign was 'organic'
Eastern Cape provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane is a man definitely running his own race.
Cutting a calm figure on Friday, Qoboshiyane did not seem phased by the fanfare of his opponents - provincial task team (PTT) convener Oscar Mabuyane and his former ally Babalo Madikizela - going as far as to say he did not campaign ahead of the provincial conference due to his nomination coming from branch members themselves.
The three are running for ANC EC provincial chairperson postition.
Qoboshiyane’s supporters were noticeable absent from the Orient Theatre in East London.
He watched as Mabuyane’s supporters made their way to the registration site for the provincial conference happening at the East London ICC this weekend.
Initially, Qoboshiyane was standing in the middle of the path where delegates needed to go past and simply stepped aside and cheered them on as they sang past him.
Others gave him a salute while most simply ignored him.
For much of the afternoon Qoboshiyane was surrounded and kept company by Madikizela’s supporters known as the Maliya faction.
Speaking to Sowetan about his campaign, Qoboshiyane said his campaign was “organic”.
“I was nominated by branches so it’s supposed to be an easy thing for me because I didn’t even start campaigning because nominations were organic they came from the branches.
"I’ll see and assess the situation tonight and tomorrow,” Qoboshiyane told SowetanLIVE on Friday.
He said he wanted the conference to restore the dignity of the province with leaders of good quality and competency.
Qoboshiyane added he was open to re-aligning with any of the two candidate post conference.
Meanwhile, a PTT meeting with national leaders to discuss branch disputes scheduled for 7pm on Friday was postponed to Saturday and is expected to start at 7am.
PTT members, among others, were meant to receive the credentials report from ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile but it emerged the report was not ready.
