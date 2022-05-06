'I don't have money' for vote buying, says ANC's Oscar Mabuyane

“I don’t have money [for vote buying],” said Eastern Cape ANC chairperson hopeful Oscar Mabuyane in response to allegations of vote buying before this weekend's provincial conference.

Babalo Madikizela — who is vying for the chairmanship of the province against Mabuyane — allegedly told delegates supporting him to “take the money but vote with principle”.

“It's difficult for me to discuss issues of money. I don’t have money. I have never been in the ANC for money. I am not exposed to money, so people who have money can speak better on the money politics and exchanging of money,” said Mabuyane.

“I don’t think we must create a narrative that seeks to create a spin about this conference. In the 2017 conference some said we are winning, we have a 300 margin, but when the conference was about to start there was no longer a margin.

“A new narrative had to be created about ghosts [delegates] because people have sustained a wrong narrative over a long time, misleading society. Wait for the conference to sit.”