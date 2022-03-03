Married traffic cop who killed lover on learning she was HIV+ is jailed

An abusive cheater has been jailed for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend with his service pistol.

Former traffic officer Fanele Nxuseka, 38, was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for the murder and 12 years for kidnapping by the high court sitting in Port St Johns.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said evidence presented in court was that Nxuseka, who is married, had been in an abusive extramarital love relationship with the deceased, who did not disclose to him that she was on antiretroviral treatment (ARVs).

“Nxuseka discovered on his own that his girlfriend was HIV-positive, and believed that she might have infected him and his wife.”

In May 2020, he went to the girlfriend’s home in the Ngobozana area, in the district of Lusikisiki, and demanded that she leave with him. “The girlfriend left her cellphone with her sister and told her that she might not be coming back alive.”