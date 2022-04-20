Gangster jailed for failed hand grenade attack on home of slain top cop

A gang member has been sentenced to an effective five years in prison after being convicted of charges related to a failed hand grenade attack on the home of slain police officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear in Cape Town.

Faeez Smith, 25, was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday by the Khayelitsha priority court after entering into a plea agreement with the state.

“The charges against the accused include contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), conspiracy to possess explosives, and thus contravening the Explosives Act, and contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

“The charges emanate from events leading up to the failed hand grenade attack at Lt- Col Charl Kinnear’s home on November 23 2019. Ten months later, the detective was assassinated outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.”

The Sunday Times previously reported the slain detective was on the brink of cracking a massive “guns-to-gangs” syndicate at the police Central Firearms Registry when he was killed.