South Africa

CIT heist claims life of police officer, manhunt launched

By TimesLIVE - 04 February 2022 - 14:07
Police are requesting information regarding an attack on a cash van in which one police officer was killed, and another and three security guards wounded. File image.
Image: Masi Losi

A police officer was killed in a cash van robbery on Friday and another officer and three security guards were wounded.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has ordered the launch of a 72-hour activation plan to find the culprits.

Spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the cash-in-transit heist took place at about 9.45am when a cash van travelling on the R57 from Vanderbijlpark towards Sasolburg was attacked by a group of heavily armed men.

When Sedibeng tactical response team (TRT) police officers responded to the attack, they were met with gunfire by the suspects who were travelling in at least four vehicles.

One of the TRT officers was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with the suspects.

Another police officer and three security officials were wounded and transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Toyota Fortuner and a red Hyundai SUV.

Mathe said anyone who witnessed the robbery or knows the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to report to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 086-00-10111.

