'Stomach pain' prevents alleged KZN killer cop from appearing in court

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman charged with murdering his ANC Youth League activist girlfriend Sindisiwe Ndlovu asked to be excused from proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg regional court on Thursday, saying he is ill.

Constable Sandile Mkhize handed himself over to police shortly after the 2019 incident and is out on bail.

His trial was set down for four days, but there have been delays since Tuesday.

The state alleges that Mkhize killed Ndlovu, then 38, at Thokozani location on the outskirts of New Hanover in December 2019.

On Thursday Mkhize sent a text to his Legal Aid attorney Fezeka Majola saying he was unwell.

Majola told the court: “Your worship, the last time I spoke to my client was at 11am. He told me he was not feeling well. Our conversation was brief as he was waiting to go inside the doctor's rooms. He later sent me a note which suggested he would not be fit to come to court on January 27 and 28.”