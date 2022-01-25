Defence denied delay in trial of KZN cop accused of killing ANCYL activist

Nine witnesses are set to testify in the murder trial of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend, ANC Youth League (ANCYL) provincial executive committee member Sindisiwe Ndlovu.

The trial was set to start on Tuesday in the Pietermaritzburg regional court but the defence team of the accused, Const Sandile Mkhize, applied to have the matter delayed until Friday.

Magistrate Balraj Dehaloo ruled against the bid, saying the trial had stalled for more than two years.

Legal aid attorney Fezeka Majola cited outstanding discussions with Mkhize, which warranted the postponement of the trial.

“There are issues which I cannot disclose to court,” said Majola.

The state alleges that 34-year-old Mkhize killed Ndlovu, who was four years his senior. The alleged murder took place at Thokozani location on the outskirts of New Hanover in December 2019.