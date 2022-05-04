Home Affairs portfolio committee concerned budget cuts will hamper free and fair election

The portfolio committee on home affairs is concerned budget cuts will hamper the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) efforts to hold a free and fair election in 2024.

Committee chairperson Mosa Chabane said while the clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year was welcomed, the implications of continuous budget cuts remained a concern.

The committee, which acts in an oversight role to ensure the IEC delivers on its mandate and maintains its position as being a credible Chapter 9 institution in support of SA’s democracy, received the IEC’s 2022/23 annual performance plan (APP) on Tuesday.

“While the committee is cognisant of the fiscal pressures facing SA, it believes underfunding this important pillar of democracy should be reconsidered to ensure democratic processes are not undercut. The committee was informed there will be a cut of R769,749 over the medium-term expenditure framework.

“The unintended consequence of underfunding the IEC will have a practical impact in delivering elections that are free and fair. We are concerned that, for example, for the 2024 national and provincial elections, the budget cuts have resulted in the second registration weekend not being funded,” said Chabane.