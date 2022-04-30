LONG READ | Lynne Brown — The 'Guptas' minister' who captured Eskom

Former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown, along with former president Jacob Zuma, were key figures in enabling the capture of Eskom by the Gupta family, further crippling SA’s biggest and most important public enterprise.

Volume three of the fourth state capture commission report, released on Friday, details how Brown facilitated the grand capture of Eskom by the Gupta family by enforcing the appointment of chosen Gupta managers and board members.

“When one has regard to all the evidence heard by the commission, it is quite clear that the Guptas were in control of the Eskom board. The president of the country, Mr Jacob Zuma, and minister Brown were manipulating the situation at Eskom to advance the business interests of the Guptas,” read an extract of the report painting Zuma and Brown clearly as two of the main initiators of Eskom’s capture.

Their end-goal, said the report, was to have a Gupta-controlled Eskom which would dole out contracts favourable to the Gupta business empire, namely lucrative coal contracts to supply Eskom power plants with coal at inflated prices through its Mpumalanga-based Optimum coal mine.