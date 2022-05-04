×

Letters

Bucs supporters tired of Ncikazi

By Reader Letter - 04 May 2022 - 09:29
Pirates have assembled the best squad in the league; the problem is its fong kong coaches and the interference by Stanley “Screamer ” Tshabalala, the writer says.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates is failing its supporters. I see no reason why a brand like Bucs is struggling year in, year out with the quality they have.

Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi does not deserve to be coaching Pirates. How do you undermine your own business and expect good results? After all, Pirates have assembled the best squad in the league; the problem is its fong kong coaches and the interference by Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala.

How do you say Bucs do not have quality with players like Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare, Kwame Peprah and Olisa Ndah? Ncikazi tells us  Bucs buy at PnP while Sundowns shop at Woolworths; that is rubbish. 

Sundowns have average players, the difference is that they are hungry for success, thanks to the good leadership. 

Pirates players lack proper leadership. Ncikazi   and his partner Fadlu Davids must go. Supporters cannot take this heartache anymore.

Carlton Dlamini, Polokwane

