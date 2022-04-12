‘I had no choice, my people are dying’: Ukraine ambassador to SA on her ‘undiplomatic’ tweet

Abravitova defended her tweet, saying: “It is not only about requested meetings with [the] president and minister Pandor. We officially requested meetings with other ministers [defence, home affairs, transport and so on]. None of the meetings happened.”

Digging in her heels, she added: “I insist on an audience with different ministers. Is it against the legislation in SA?”

SA has received flak from European and Western nations for abstaining during a UN General Assembly vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SA again abstained last week from a UN General Assembly vote that sought to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Ramaphosa has been canvassing several world leaders — including Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden — to explain SA’s non-aligned position.