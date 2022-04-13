Direct your anger towards parliament and Union Buildings: Steenhuisen

Leader of the official opposition John Steenhuisen has condemned the simmering anger that has culminated in several protests directed at foreign nationals, saying protesters' ire should instead be directed towards the Union Buildings and parliament.

These, he says, are the institutions where the government and ministers — who have “fundamentally” failed to govern — sit.

“The problems in SA are not caused by foreign nationals, they are caused by a government that cannot even get the most basics of governing right,” he said.

“Home affairs is one of the worst culprits. The anger should be here at home affairs. It should be outside the Union Buildings, parliament, because it's government and government ministers that are failing so fundamentally.”

Steenhuisen made the remarks on Wednesday while conducting an oversight visit to the regional home affairs building in Johannesburg. During the visit he interacted with members of the community, who complained about being treated like “animals” and shared their plight in trying to access the home affairs system.