‘Motsoaledi saved my life’

How can I be threatened in front of a minister, says Zim national

The Zimbabwean Communist Party member who was kicked out of a community meeting in Diepsloot, northern Johannesburg, is still in disbelief that he was threatened in front of a government minister and the police commissioner .



However, Bongani Mazwi Mkhwananzi on Sunday told Sowetan he was grateful that home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi helped calm Friday’s situation by following him as he was whisked away from an angry crowd baying for his blood...