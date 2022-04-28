More 'smart roadblocks' for Joburg

The City of Johannesburg is reintroducing electronic "smart" roadblocks using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to sniff out unpaid transgressions by motorists.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse referred to the matter during her state of the city address.

The system is also able identify “cloned” vehicles and has already helped the city collect more than R14m in outstanding fines.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department sets up a roadblock and a mobile station where motorists found to be in arrears could settle their fines using credit or debit cards or cash on the spot.

If a motorist is unable to pay a warrant of arrest may be issued while a clerk of the court is also present to issue summonses.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE motoring that smart roadblocks were originally introduced about 10 years ago using the number plate recognition technology.