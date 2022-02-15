Government must tackle rising fuel costs urgently, warns AA

Government must act quickly to deal more effectively with the fuel price in SA.

This is the view of the Automobile Association (AA).

The association said government must find ways to mitigate against rising fuel costs which are negatively impacting on all consumers in the country. It said one way to do this is through a review of the fuel pricing model.

“Our economy is closely linked to the fuel price. It is a major input cost in the manufacturing, retailing and agricultural sectors. We have noted before that a review of the structure of the fuel price, as well as an audit of all the elements which comprise the fuel price, should be done sooner rather than later. We therefore call on the minister of finance to initiate such a review during his budget speech on February 23.”

In addition, the association again urged the minister not to increase the fuel levies which are part of the fuel price.

“We know all too well of the economic challenges facing the country, and of the importance of the revenue raised through the two main levies. We are also aware that, as was the case last year, delivering a budget in the current economic environment is tricky and difficult and the pressure to ease government’s financial burden is immense. However, increasing the levels of the general fuel and road accident levies will be counter-productive as this will impact mostly on the poor.”

The general fuel levy is pegged at R3.93 per litre (up from R3.77 in 2021) and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy at R2.18 per litre (up from R2.07 in 2021). Combined they add R6.11 to every litre of petrol and diesel sold in the country. Adjustments announced by the minister in the budget speech are implemented annually in April.