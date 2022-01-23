Pic of The Day

Mercedes-Benz to launch five electric vehicles in SA during 2022

By Motoring Staff - 23 January 2022 - 09:46
The Mercedes-Benz EQA in action.
The Mercedes-Benz EQA in action.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch a quintet of battery electric vehicles  during the course of 2022. Falling under the Mercedes-EQ sub-brand, consumers can look forward to the local debut of the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE and EQS.

Every model will come standard with a complimentary wall charger and Mercedes-Benz will collaborate with Grid Cars to ensure a reliable and efficient public charging infrastructure in key locations around the country.

Closely related to the GLA, the new EQA 250 is a sporty compact SUV that has a power output of 140kW and claimed maximum range of 412km on a single charge.

Next up is the EQB 350 4Matic that offers seating for up to seven people, making it an ideal pick for those with large families. All-wheel drive is standard as is a 215kW motor and a range of 419km. 

Mercedes-Benz EQB.
Mercedes-Benz EQB.
Image: Supplied

Following the EQB is the EQC: a sleek mid-size SUV offering that ups the ante with a 300kW powertrain, an advanced all-wheel drive system and a claimed range of up to 437km.

Mercedes-Benz EQC.
Mercedes-Benz EQC.
Image: Supplied

Customers can also pick the slightly more compact EQE that essentially offers similar looks and performance with an interior more roomy than the current E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz EQE.
Mercedes-Benz EQE.
Image: Supplied

Finally, there's the flagship EQS sedan that provides an impressive blend of luxury, performance and innovation, not to mention maximum ranges of up to 780km on a single charge. The first EQS model to touch down on our shores will be the 245kW EQS 450+.

Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Image: Supplied

Pricing and exact launch dates will be communicated by Mercedes-Benz in due course. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?