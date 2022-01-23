Mercedes-Benz to launch five electric vehicles in SA during 2022
Mercedes-Benz is set to launch a quintet of battery electric vehicles during the course of 2022. Falling under the Mercedes-EQ sub-brand, consumers can look forward to the local debut of the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE and EQS.
Every model will come standard with a complimentary wall charger and Mercedes-Benz will collaborate with Grid Cars to ensure a reliable and efficient public charging infrastructure in key locations around the country.
Closely related to the GLA, the new EQA 250 is a sporty compact SUV that has a power output of 140kW and claimed maximum range of 412km on a single charge.
Next up is the EQB 350 4Matic that offers seating for up to seven people, making it an ideal pick for those with large families. All-wheel drive is standard as is a 215kW motor and a range of 419km.
Following the EQB is the EQC: a sleek mid-size SUV offering that ups the ante with a 300kW powertrain, an advanced all-wheel drive system and a claimed range of up to 437km.
Customers can also pick the slightly more compact EQE that essentially offers similar looks and performance with an interior more roomy than the current E-Class.
Finally, there's the flagship EQS sedan that provides an impressive blend of luxury, performance and innovation, not to mention maximum ranges of up to 780km on a single charge. The first EQS model to touch down on our shores will be the 245kW EQS 450+.
Pricing and exact launch dates will be communicated by Mercedes-Benz in due course.
