Blue light brigades are a threat to road users, says AA

Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) convoys transporting politicians on the country’s roads – especially on major highways – continue to pose a road safety threat for all motorists, and their operation should be reviewed.

The Automobile Association (AA) says it will communicate with the ministers of police and transport to have such a review of the blue light brigades instituted urgently.

“Blue light brigades are, simply put, a threat to other drivers. There is growing anecdotal evidence that PPU drivers are aggressive to other road users, that they travel way above the applicable speed limits, that they swerve dangerously in and out of traffic, and that they disrespect other road users. But the blame is not only theirs. Their passengers are as much to blame, if not more so,” says the AA.

Section 58(3) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) permits drivers of emergency vehicles such as traffic officers and duly authorised drivers, as well as particularly a “person appointed in terms of the SA Police Service Act who drives a vehicle in the carrying out of his or her duties”, to disregard the directions of a road traffic sign displayed in the prescribed manner.

Regulation 176 of the NRTA further states drivers on the road are supposed to give an absolute right of way to a vehicle sounding a device or bell or displaying an identification lamp.