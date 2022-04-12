Motorists with expired licences given ‘final’ reprieve until May 5

Motorists who have been unable to renew their expired driving licence cards have been given a further grace period until May 5, but transport minister Fikile Mbalula says no further extensions will be possible.

“The end of the state of disaster means we can no longer issue directions that extend further the grace period,” said Mbalula in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday at the launch of the Easter road safety campaign.

To deal with a backlog, he had previously extended the March 31 deadline for learner licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits to April 15.

“We continue to urge those whose driving licence cards expired between March 26 2020 and August 31 2021 to renew their licence. This means affected motorists have until May 5 to renew their expired driving licence cards.”

Mbalula promised an increased presence of traffic officials on roads this Easter weekend, with a focus on the use of safety belts, the roadworthiness of vehicles, fatigue, drunk driving, pedestrian safety and dangerous driving which includes speeding, recklessness and overtaking on barrier lines.