Government must not start a war with citizens, warns Outa

An estimated 1-million drivers could on Friday potentially become the target of “overzealous” traffic police seeking a quick bribe.

Civil society advocacy group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Tuesday called for an extension to the driver’s licence renewal deadline or the validity of driver’s licence cards. This is after the group calculated that there would be well over one million motorists with expired driver’s licence cards on the roads on Friday.

“The public’s inability to comply with the regulations is largely due to the department’s incompetence and the public shouldn’t be punished for it,” said Outa’s accountability division head advocate Stefanie Fick.

“Government should not start a war with citizens that it can’t win. Outa is considering a legal opinion that may lead to another civil disobedience campaign,” she warned.

“Last week, Outa wrote to the minister of transport to consider a further extension of the deadline.

“Should the minister not wish to extend the driver’s licence renewal deadline or the validity of driver’s licence cards, Outa proposes that law enforcement agencies be instructed to not issue fines for motorists whose driver’s licences cards have expired in the past 12 months, as this may lead to unlawful enforcement.”