Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock

You’re probably not going to see a Toyota Cressida among the displays at a swanky concourse d’elegance event any time soon. Unless, of course, the one that shuttled Madiba from Victor Verster prison that fateful day is found and verified as genuine.

Even then, the appeal of the vehicle in that case would be rooted in its role during a major historical moment, not because the Cressida boasted amazing technical credentials or was built in limited numbers. It was a mass-produced square sedan without an inkling of exotic pedigree, designed to transport archetypal suburban families and travelling salespeople.

Ordinary as it was in its heyday, there are many devoted fans who would value a tidy Cressida of any year as superior to the average modern sports saloon. You might recall not long ago one was listed for sale at a used car dealership for more than R1m. Grossly unrealistic. But the interest it generated certainly did wonders for the brand-building efforts of the seller, in addition to fuelling the Cressida mystique. You would be forgiven for wondering: Is the humble Toyota going to see trajectories akin to the BMW E30 or air-cooled Porsche breeds?