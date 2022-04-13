Samwu slams DA 'double standards' over 130 sacked Joburg employees

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in Gauteng has accused the DA of applying double standards in the insourcing of workers at the province's two big metros.

It further alleges that collective bargaining is now under threat under DA-run metros. This was said during a joint press conference of the leadership of the union from Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The briefing came on the same day as 130 sacked employees in the City of Johannesburg approached the courts to get their jobs back.

The 130 were initially employed as political support staff in the city but their contracts were later converted by the previous administration, which was led by the ANC, so that they became permanent employees.

Contracts for political staff are usually attached to the term of office of the political head and generally are not longer than five years.